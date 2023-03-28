Missouri Judges Affirm Class Cert. In Netflix, Hulu Fees Case

By Katie Buehler (March 28, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appellate panel on Tuesday upheld a lower court's decision to grant class certification to roughly 420 municipalities in the state seeking to compel Netflix and Hulu to pay millions of dollars in video service provider fees dating back to 2013, rejecting the streaming services' argument that certification was improper....

