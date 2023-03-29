Md. Appeals Court Reinstates Conviction Of Adnan Syed

By Hailey Konnath (March 29, 2023, 12:17 AM EDT) -- A split Maryland appellate court on Tuesday reinstated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case was highlighted by the hit "Serial" podcast, ruling that the lower court should've given the brother of Syed's alleged victim adequate notice and opportunity to attend the hearing during which the conviction was overturned....

