Remote Work Denial Made Disabled Worker Quit, EEOC Says

By Emmy Freedman (March 28, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A financial services company gave a disabled employee no choice but to quit by refusing to let her work remotely at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a suit filed Tuesday in Georgia federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS