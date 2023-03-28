BMI Wins Higher Concert Copyright Royalties At Bench Trial

By Craig Clough (March 28, 2023, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Broadcast Music Inc. deserves higher copyright royalties from the North American Concert Promoters Association for live concerts, finding a rate increase and expansion of the gross revenue base is a reasonable update to the longstanding agreement between the entertainment giants....

