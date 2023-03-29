US Steel Beats Claims It Fired Workers To Shrink Pension Pay

By Grace Elletson (March 29, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge tossed a proposed class action alleging U.S. Steel fired train workers to prevent their pension benefits from vesting, backing the company's argument that the ex-employees didn't support their suit with enough evidence of an illegal scheme....

