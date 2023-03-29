Walmart Can't Nix 'Maximum Strength' Lidocaine False Ad Suit

By Craig Clough (March 29, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Walmart must face a proposed class action alleging its packaging of some lidocaine products misrepresent their strength and duration, ruling the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged the use of the phrase "maximum strength" could mislead consumers because stronger products may be available....

