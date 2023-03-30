Execs Owe Island Nation $32M In Bid Scheme, Fla. Jury Finds

By David Minsky (March 29, 2023, 11:48 PM EDT) -- A Miami jury on Wednesday found that a trio of businessmen conspired to defraud the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago out of more than $32 million in a bid-rigging scheme that involved the government awarding hyperinflated airport construction contracts, concluding a case that has spanned nearly 20 years....

