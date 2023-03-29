San Diego County Seeks To End Engineers' OT Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 29, 2023, 12:57 PM EDT) -- San Diego County urged a federal judge to toss engineers' suit accusing the county of requiring them to work off the clock without overtime pay, saying state law requires claims to be brought to the county before taking the issue to court and their allegations were too threadbare....

