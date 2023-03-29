Illumina Investor Loses Insider Trading Appeal In 2nd Circ.

By Elliot Weld (March 29, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A San Diego man convicted of insider trading on biotechnology company Illumina Inc. had his appeal tossed out Wednesday by the Second Circuit, which rejected his arguments that the indictment was deficient and the court allowed improper testimony from a government witness....

