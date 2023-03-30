Irish TV Presenter's Biz Owes Added Taxes For Work On Show

By Gianna Ferrarin (March 30, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A company operated by a television presenter owes additional taxes for the man's work on a British morning talk show because he is considered an employee of the show — not self-employed — under a tax avoidance law, a U.K. tribunal ruled....

