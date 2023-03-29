DOJ-Assa Abloy Judge Tries Hand At Law360 Headline Writing

By Nadia Dreid (March 29, 2023, 9:49 PM EDT) -- If the U.S. Department of Justice and Assa Abloy ever want to take a break from their legal fight over the Swedish lock giant's $4.3 billion pickup of Spectrum Brands' hardware and home improvement business, the new judge on their case says she's down to umpire a game of softball....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS