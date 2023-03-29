NJ Appeals Court Won't Revive Verizon Worker's Age Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 29, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday backed Verizon Wireless' win in a former computer programmer's suit claiming he was fired because he was 60 years old, finding no evidence the company considered his age when it gave him an emergency work assignment and terminated him for refusing the role....

