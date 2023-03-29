Senate Bill Would See FDIC Claw Back Failed Bank Exec Pay

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 29, 2023, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Executives who preside over banks that fail could see five years' worth of compensation clawed back by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation under a bill proposed Wednesday by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators including Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren and Missouri Republican Josh Hawley....

