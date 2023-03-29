9th Circ. Orders Redo Of Burbank Airport Plan's Noise Impacts

By Linda Chiem (March 29, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday ordered the Federal Aviation Administration to reassess noise impacts from the planned construction of a new passenger terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport, after Los Angeles accused the regulator of doing a shoddy environmental review before green-lighting the project....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS