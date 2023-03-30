Retired Skadden Special Master Can Stay On Citgo Auction

By Caleb Symons (March 30, 2023, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday found no evidence that the special master coordinating a high-profile auction for control of Citgo pressured the U.S. government to change its sanctions policy, rejecting an effort by Venezuela to disqualify the court-appointed master....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS