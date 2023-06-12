Chancery Trims $2.5M Atty Fee To $950K For Groupon Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 12, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Groupon Inc. shareholders who filed three derivative suits in Delaware Chancery Court will get a total of $950,000 to cover their fees, expenses and incentive awards for a settlement of the consolidated case, down from the $2.8 million they initially sought....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS