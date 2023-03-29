Gym Not Covered In Traumatic Brain Injury Suit, Insurer Says

By Ganesh Setty (March 29, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- An insurer told an Illinois federal court Wednesday it should have no coverage obligations to a gymnastics facility and employee accused of negligence over a student-athlete's traumatic brain injury, arguing that separate exclusions barring coverage for gymnast injuries or injuries arising from use of certain gymnastics equipment are applicable....

