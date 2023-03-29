DOJ Points Jury To 'Secret' Raytheon No-Poach Agreement

By Aaron Keller (March 29, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys on Wednesday delivered opening statements in a criminal trade restraint trial in Connecticut federal court, arguing whether an illegal no-poaching agreement existed among executives from Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Pratt & Whitney division and several suppliers....

