Boston Warned Of Sanctions In Case Of Man Shot By Police

By Brian Dowling (March 29, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge overseeing a wrongful death suit stemming from a 2016 police shooting of a mentally ill Black man warned the city's top attorney Wednesday that repeated discovery missteps could cost the city the case and result in sanctions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS