5 Pointers For Game Cos. Facing Calif. Kids Privacy Law

By Emma Smizer and Rick Borden (March 31, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, signed into law on Sept. 15, 2022 and taking effect next year, is a landmark privacy bill that will impose new requirements on online companies. The CAADC will have far-reaching implications for a variety of industries....

