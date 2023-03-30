Firm Wants 9th Circ. Redo On Malicious Prosecution Coverage

By Emily Sawicki (March 30, 2023, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles law firm wants the Ninth Circuit to rethink its decision that an insurance company should be reimbursed for its contributions to a malicious prosecution settlement, arguing the ruling had the "unintended consequence" of turning California insurance regulations into a "dangerous trap for unwitting insureds."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS