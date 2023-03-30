TD Bank Sued Over Real Estate Ponzi Scheme Client

By Brent Godwin (March 30, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman brought a putative class action against TD Bank on Wednesday for its role as the primary banking institution for a real estate investment group accused of running a Ponzi scheme, saying TD Bank did not take steps to stop the scheme or terminate its relationship with the group....

