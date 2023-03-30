Trade Groups Say WOTUS Definition 'Hopelessly Vague'

By Ali Sullivan (March 30, 2023, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A new rule broadening federal authority under the Clean Water Act is sowing confusion and economic disruption across the industry sectors, 18 trade groups told a North Dakota federal judge, imploring the court to strike down the "waters of the United States" rule across the country....

