No Default For Dish In $3.5M Arabic Channel Theft Case

By Nadia Dreid (March 30, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Dish Network has failed for the second time to convince a Texas federal court that it has the jurisdiction to grant a $3.5 million default judgment against a site it says has been illegally providing access to Arabic language television channels that are exclusively licensed to Dish....

