Ga. DA's Office Escapes Pregnancy Bias Suit, Judge Rules

By Emily Johnson (March 30, 2023, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has dismissed a pregnancy bias suit by a former top aide against the Fulton Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, finding Wednesday that the office did not prejudice the top aide by arguing that she was personal staff exempted under federal civil rights law after discovery ended....

