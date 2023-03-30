Calif. Law Firm Settles DOJ Fair Housing Discrimination Suit

By Jake Maher (March 30, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has settled a case against a California law firm it alleged targeted Hispanic clients for a mortgage modification scam, with the lawyers involved agreeing to pay back allegedly defrauded clients and report future mortgage relief work to the government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS