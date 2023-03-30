Texas Magnate's Son Can't Revive Breach Of Duty Suit

By Emily Sawicki (March 30, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- An heir to a Texas business empire failed on Thursday to revive a $100 million breach of fiduciary duty suit in which he accused the family's longtime law firm of conspiring with his brother to swindle their ailing father, with a state appeals court upholding a 2020 dismissal of the "threadbare" suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS