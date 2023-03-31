Attys Score $8.5M Award in Avis Rental Insurance Settlement

By Aaron West (March 31, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge approved an $8.5 million attorney fee award to the lawyers who secured a $34 million settlement between a class of rental car customers and Avis Budget Car Rental, which the class claims failed to give them the special liability insurance they paid for their rental cars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS