Papa John's Must Face Employees' Fingerprint Scan Claims

By Celeste Bott (March 30, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday refused to dismiss a proposed class action claiming Papa John's violated employees' rights under the state's biometric privacy law, saying it can't dodge the claims by pointing a finger at a franchisee because the lead plaintiff plausibly alleged the pizza giant took "active steps" to obtain workers' fingerprint scans....

