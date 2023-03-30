NC Judge Clips Claims In BofA Cardholders' Forex Rate Suit

By Hayley Fowler (March 30, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Thursday pared back a proposed class action against Bank of America N.A. challenging the foreign exchange rates applied to purchases on their debit and credit cards, finding cardholders made a plausible showing that the bank broke their customer agreements and unjustly enriched itself in the process....

