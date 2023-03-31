Ohio Panel Backs Home Depot's Trial Win Over Trailer Crash

By Ryan Harroff (March 31, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Home Depot USA Inc.'s trial victory was upheld by an Ohio state appeals court that concluded a man claiming he was injured when a trailer the retailer improperly connected to his vehicle detached and slammed into him was an unreliable narrator....

