Nurse Recruiters Must Fulfill Pay Promises In Trafficking Suit

By Caleb Drickey (March 31, 2023, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A staffing firm that specializes in recruiting Filipino nurses to come to the U.S. for work pays less than it promises and cannot enforce clauses that would require nurses to pay up to $90,000 in fees and leave the industry for years if they quit their jobs, a New York federal judge ruled....

