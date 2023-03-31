Store Chain Wants Cookie Mislabeling Suit Tossed

By Jonathan Capriel (March 31, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Japanese convenience store chain asked a California federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action brought by a woman who claims she suffered a violent allergic reaction due to its mislabeled cookies, which contained nuts, arguing she doesn't have standing because it recalled the products....

