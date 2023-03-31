Judge Denies Alleged Amazon Scammer's Bond Request

By Tom Lotshaw (March 31, 2023, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia woman charged as part of a scheme to defraud Amazon of more than $9 million must remain in custody after allegedly committing a host of new crimes in an effort to open a hookah lounge while on bond with her partner and co-defendant, a Georgia federal judge ruled....

