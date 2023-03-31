WWE Delivers Huge New Deals To Vince McMahon, Nick Khan

By David Steele (March 31, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- WWE has significantly increased the compensation for returning co-founder Vince McMahon and recently appointed CEO Nick Khan, according to a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — a move that came a week after McMahon agreed to reimburse the company for millions of dollars in costs related to an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations that resulted in McMahon's brief departure from the organization last year....

