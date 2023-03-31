Apple Freed From $576M Trial Loss By Fed. Circ. Patent Ax

By Ryan Davis (March 31, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- One day after upholding Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that claims of two VirnetX network security patents are invalid, the Federal Circuit on Friday vacated a $576 million judgment against Apple for infringing those patents....

