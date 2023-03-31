Taxation With Representation: Shearman, Vinson, Wilson

By Zak Kostro (March 31, 2023, 3:18 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Energy Transfer LP is acquiring Lotus Midstream from an EnCap Flatrock Midstream affiliate, Bestpath will go public by merging with Aquaron Acquisition Corp., and Webhelp and Concentrix Corp. said they're in talks for a multibillion-dollar merger....

