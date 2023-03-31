MSG False Ad Claims Against Campbell's Go Cold In NY Court

By George Woolston (March 31, 2023, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday dismissed a proposed class action alleging the "No MSG added" label on Campbell Soup's Swanson chicken broth cartons tricks consumers into believing that the product is glutamate free, finding the consumers failed to show the label is misleading or violated FDA guidelines....

