GM Gets Consumer's Engine Defect Suit Trimmed

By Elliot Weld (March 31, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday trimmed claims in a proposed class action alleging General Motors sold vehicles with defective engines, saying the suit had sufficiently alleged the company failed to disclose the defect to customers but that the engines hadn't made vehicles unsafe to drive....

