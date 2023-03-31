Asbestos Claimants Take New Tack In Bestwall Dismissal Bid

By Hayley Fowler (March 31, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The asbestos claimants in the bankruptcy case of Georgia-Pacific unit Bestwall LLC have again called for a North Carolina bankruptcy judge to dismiss the Chapter 11 case, saying Bestwall is more than capable of paying its creditors under an unlimited funding agreement with Georgia-Pacific....

