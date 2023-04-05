$30M Crash Verdict Double-Dip Isn't Legal, Fla. Justices Told

By David Minsky (April 5, 2023, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A vehicle owner appealing a $30.1 million jury verdict stemming from a 2012 crash told the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday that the amount should be decreased by $4 million, as the injured passenger can't seek the same kind of damages from her as he did from the insurance company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS