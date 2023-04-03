Connell Foley Adds Top NJ Real Estate Team To Newark Office

By Jake Maher (April 3, 2023, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Elnardo J. Webster II (from left), Joao F. Magalhaes, Jodi M. Luciani and Joni H. Noble McDonnell recently joined Connell Foley's real estate practice. A team of four real estate attorneys with experience working on some of New Jersey's most high-profile development projects joined Connell Foley at its Newark office on Monday from Inglesino Webster Wyciskala & Taylor LLC....

