BREAKING: Dominion Wins False Statement Claim In Mixed Fox Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (March 31, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge granted partial, major wins Friday to Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6 billion-plus defamation claim against Fox News Network and Fox Corp., granting Dominion a summary judgment victory on its allegations of false statements and reporting during the 2020 presidential vote, while rejecting a summary judgment finding on actual malice....

