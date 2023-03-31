J&J Can't Keep Talc Ch. 11 During High Court Appeal

By Lauren Berg (March 31, 2023, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Friday denied Johnson & Johnson's motion to stay the dismissal of its talc unit's Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition while it appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, telling the New Jersey federal bankruptcy court to dismiss the case....

