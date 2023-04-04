Lack Of Harm Dooms Infrastructure Act 'Diversity Quota' Suit

By Linda Chiem (April 3, 2023, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ruled that a white businessman, who hasn't yet bid on any projects funded through the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, cannot sue the Biden administration to block allegedly discriminatory contract set-asides in the law for women- and minority-owned businesses....

