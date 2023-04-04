VA Finalizes Rule Waiving Co-Pays For Native Veterans

By Ali Sullivan (April 3, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that American Indian and Alaska Native veterans can obtain health care and urgent care through the VA without copayments, switching course from a proposed version of the rule that would exempt a limited number of urgent care visits....

