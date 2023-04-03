VA Says Conn. Court Should Toss Benefit Discrimination Suit

By Brian Steele (April 3, 2023, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Marine Corps veteran's lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs should be dismissed because the District of Connecticut is not the proper jurisdiction and his claim that white veterans are historically more likely to receive benefits than their Black counterparts is barred by the statute of limitations, the government has said....

