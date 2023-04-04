Equifax Breach Trading Suit Is Moved To Illinois

By Katryna Perera (April 3, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday ordered that a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit against a woman it accuses of insider trading related to the Equifax data breach be moved from Georgia to Illinois, since the woman is a resident of Illinois and a majority of the events leading up to the SEC's claims occurred in the state....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS