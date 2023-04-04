Feds Seek Life Sentence In $511M Biofuel Credit Fraud Case

By Theresa Schliep (April 3, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles businessman convicted for his role in a $511 million renewable-energy tax fraud scheme should get life in prison, prosecutors told a Utah federal court Monday, arguing that his "unparalleled greed," lack of remorse and other factors support such a sentence....

