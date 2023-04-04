DOJ Forces Activision To Abandon Esports Salary Cap

By Bryan Koenig (April 3, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. is swearing off for good a salary cap on esports players that it first abandoned in 2021 amid an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, which announced a binding settlement with the gaming company Monday that bars the "tax" it had imposed on teams paying players too much....

